Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reported missing

Malaysia Airlines reports that their flight MH370, a Boeing 777-200 flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board is missing. Air traffic control lost radio contact with the plane approximately 2 hours into the flight.
The aircraft left Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 12:41am, local time, on March 8, 2014, and was expected to land in Beijing (PEK) at 6:30am, local time.
UPDATE (March 8, 2014): While it is too soon to draw conclusions on what happened to the Malaysia Airlines flight, this article lists some possibilities (in no particular order).
* Front page photo by Kentaro Iemoto via Wikipedia
