Home Blog Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reported missing

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reported missing

Posted on March 7, 2014 by Sergio Ortega Leave a comment

Malaysia Airlines reports that their flight MH370, a Boeing 777-200 flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board is missing. Air traffic control lost radio contact with the plane approximately 2 hours into the flight.

The aircraft left Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 12:41am, local time, on March 8, 2014, and was expected to land in Beijing (PEK) at 6:30am, local time.

For more details and updates, please consult Airchive:

You may also visit Malaysia Airlines’ MH370 site for official statements and updates.

UPDATE (March 8, 2014): While it is too soon to draw conclusions on what happened to the Malaysia Airlines flight, this article lists some possibilities (in no particular order).

* Front page photo by Kentaro Iemoto via Wikipedia

Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Blog

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

About the Blog section
This section contains posts about miscellaneous topics: safety, current events, my personal life, etc. More Blog posts ›
Enter your email address and get every new post delivered to your inbox.

Archives