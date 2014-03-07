Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 reported missing

Malaysia Airlines reports that their flight MH370, a Boeing 777-200 flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board is missing. Air traffic control lost radio contact with the plane approximately 2 hours into the flight.

The aircraft left Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 12:41am, local time, on March 8, 2014, and was expected to land in Beijing (PEK) at 6:30am, local time.

* Front page photo by Kentaro Iemoto via Wikipedia