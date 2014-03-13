Home Blog New satellite data about Malaysia Airlines flight MH370

New satellite data about Malaysia Airlines flight MH370

Posted on March 13, 2014 by Sergio Ortega Leave a comment
For the last seven days, there have been conflicting reports about the location of the aircraft. (For those of you who are just joining, see Airchive’s timeline for a complete timeline).

In fact, there have been so many dead ends that every time I wanted to post an update on airodyssey.net, another source would deny the new findings, and I would decide to just forget about publishing an update.

Not this time.

This Wall Street Journal report by Jon Ostrower, Andy Pasztor and Julian E. Barnes gives me hope that someday, the location of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will be found.

If true, this would mean that the plane has flown for 5 hours undetected. Until more information is released, one can guess that the plane is somewhere in this area.

UPDATE (March 15, 2014) The Malaysian Prime Minister says that flight MH370’s disappearance involved “deliberate action”.

UPDATE (March 18, 2014) This is probably the most comforting theory about Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 I have read so far: an electrical fire, an attempt to divert to the most practical airport, but not enough time to land.

