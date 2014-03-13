New satellite data about Malaysia Airlines flight MH370

For the last seven days, there have been conflicting reports about the location of the aircraft. (For those of you who are just joining, see Airchive’s timeline for a complete timeline).

In fact, there have been so many dead ends that every time I wanted to post an update on airodyssey.net, another source would deny the new findings, and I would decide to just forget about publishing an update.

Not this time.

This Wall Street Journal report by Jon Ostrower, Andy Pasztor and Julian E. Barnes gives me hope that someday, the location of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will be found.