Home Blog Malaysia Airlines says flight MH370 ended in Indian Ocean

Malaysia Airlines says flight MH370 ended in Indian Ocean

Posted on March 24, 2014 by Sergio Ortega Leave a comment

In its latest statement, Malaysia Airlines says that flight MH370 ended in the Indian Ocean.
https://twitter.com/MAS/status/448103898713047040
 

This statement is based on new satellite data which suggests that per the last known position of the flight, the plane would have been too far from any possible landing sites.

 

UPDATE (March 24, 2014): The airline has changed its home page message from “Updates on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370” to “Our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those involved in the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 incident”. It has also published the following tweet:

 

UPDATE #2 (March 24, 2014): Unless Malaysia Airlines or another source contradicts the statements above, this post concludes airodyssey.net’s modest coverage of flight MH370. For further news, you are invited to consult:

 

* Front page photo by Kentaro Iemoto via Wikipedia

Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Blog

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

About the Blog section
This section contains posts about miscellaneous topics: safety, current events, my personal life, etc. More Blog posts ›
Enter your email address and get every new post delivered to your inbox.

Archives