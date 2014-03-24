Malaysia Airlines says flight MH370 ended in Indian Ocean

In its latest statement, Malaysia Airlines says that flight MH370 ended in the Indian Ocean.

This statement is based on new satellite data which suggests that per the last known position of the flight, the plane would have been too far from any possible landing sites.

UPDATE (March 24, 2014): The airline has changed its home page message from “Updates on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370” to “Our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those involved in the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 incident”. It has also published the following tweet:

