Would you make a good ABP?

Posted on May 1, 2014 by Sergio Ortega 2 Comments

Who would make a good ABP? Photo via Wikipedia.

ABP means “Able-bodied person” or “Able-bodied passenger”. It’s airline lingo for passengers who are selected to assist an airline crew during an emergency, per the ICAO. But what makes a good ABP, and above all, what does an ABP do?

Per an Airbus training document, “The selection of ABPs is based on their ability to understand instructions, their physical ability, and their ability to stay calm”. Naturally, priority is given to off-duty airline crew members, and police/fire/military personnel. It makes sense: they are already trained for certain emergency situations. A Flight Safety Foundation article warns that some emergencies happen so quickly that there is no time to hand-pick an ABP – the flight attendant will simply select a nearby passenger.

What does an ABP do? It depends on the configuration of the aircraft and where the ABP is sitting. If it’s a standard door, a crew member may open it and inflate the evacuation slide. Then, two ABPs may jump out first, hold the evacuation slide and assist passengers as they leave the plane. But in some aircraft and with some exits (such as the Boeing 737 overwing exits, which are nowhere next to a flight attendant jumpseat), or if a flight attendant is killed or injured, an ABP will be responsible for opening his or her exit, while the other ABPs perform crowd control (blocking the exit until it’s ready for use, then directing passengers to use it).

In the United States, FAA regulations require passengers sitting next to an emergency exit to comply with many criteria which can be summarized to two things: ability to understand instructions and physical ability. Airlines will publish those criteria either on their website (for example Southwest Airlines) or on their safety cards.

So, do you think you would make a good ABP?

2 comments on “Would you make a good ABP?
  1. 7 Things Flight Attendants Notice About You When You Board A Plane – NEWSFUZZ says:
    July 20, 2017 at 15:18

    […] looking for able bodied persons who can assist with security problems inflight, as well as someone who appears willing and able to […]

  2. Jay Robblee says:
    July 19, 2017 at 21:56

    I was in the USAF for 26 years. On many civilian flights I was asked to change seats to provide emergency access to exits to passengers and I always did so. The airlines know who is flying with them and appreciate them. I was always proud to help my fellow citizens as I was to protect them.

About the Blog section
This section contains posts about miscellaneous topics: safety, current events, my personal life, etc. More Blog posts ›
Archives
