Icelandair’s new safety video: unique, exotic, relaxing

Have you seen Icelandair’s new safety video, released on their YouTube channel a few days ago? If I could use only three words to describe it, it would be: unique, exotic, relaxing. Here’s why.

Unique: This is one of the few safety videos where, aside from some exceptions, features aren’t demonstrated inside an aircraft cabin or even a mock cabin. They are demonstrated in beautiful Icelandic outdoors. For example, to demonstrate how to jump on a slide, the video portrays two travellers jumping into a water for a swim.

Exotic: I see this video and right away, I feel like going to see the mountains, lakes and gorges of Iceland…. which doesn’t really live up to its name. It is actually very green! And I love the narrator’s accent. According to Icelandair’s article, the video was filmed on location, including near Eyjafjallajökull. Yes, even the volcano that shut down European airspace in 2010 looks gorgeous on this video.

Relaxing: The music is soothing. The way safety features are demonstrated is unbelievably slow-paced. Even the bracing position is relaxing: a woman slowly stretches in front of a lake.

What do you think of this video? Do you find it unique, exotic and relaxing too?