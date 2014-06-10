Home Blog Icelandair’s new safety video: unique, exotic, relaxing

Icelandair’s new safety video: unique, exotic, relaxing

Posted on June 10, 2014 by Sergio Ortega Leave a comment

Have you seen Icelandair’s new safety video, released on their YouTube channel a few days ago? If I could use only three words to describe it, it would be: unique, exotic, relaxing. Here’s why.

Unique: This is one of the few safety videos where, aside from some exceptions, features aren’t demonstrated inside an aircraft cabin or even a mock cabin. They are demonstrated in beautiful Icelandic outdoors. For example, to demonstrate how to jump on a slide, the video portrays two travellers jumping into a water for a swim.

Exotic: I see this video and right away, I feel like going to see the mountains, lakes and gorges of Iceland…. which doesn’t really live up to its name. It is actually very green! And I love the narrator’s accent. According to Icelandair’s article, the video was filmed on location, including near Eyjafjallajökull. Yes, even the volcano that shut down European airspace in 2010 looks gorgeous on this video.

Relaxing: The music is soothing. The way safety features are demonstrated is unbelievably slow-paced. Even the bracing position is relaxing: a woman slowly stretches in front of a lake.

What do you think of this video? Do you find it unique, exotic and relaxing too?

Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Blog

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

About the Blog section
This section contains posts about miscellaneous topics: safety, current events, my personal life, etc. More Blog posts ›
Enter your email address and get every new post delivered to your inbox.

Archives
%d bloggers like this: