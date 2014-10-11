Lost and found commercials since the 1970s

Two weeks ago, KLM launched a promotional video for their Lost and Found service and their new “employee”: a beagle named Sherlock. Here it is, in case you missed it. The video went viral and was picked up by most media, including CNN which later admitted it got “pulled in by golden ideas”.

But did you know that this is not the first time an airline commercial shows employees going out of their way to return lost items to their owners? See for yourself: here are three commercials from the 1970s and 1980s.

Air Canada – Teddy Bear

In this 1970s commercial, a flight attendant walks through the empty cabin of a 747, only to find a teddy bear on a seat. He calmly walks out of the plane to find a happy family still steps away, completely oblivious to the fact that they almost left without a precious item. And how about that slogan, “Love you to come with us”? As cheesy as it gets.

United Airlines – Necklace

I don’t speak Cantonese, but I immediately recognized the jingle in the background. It’s under the same tune of this other United commercial which I call the “You probably don’t” commercial. Per the uploader’s description, the passenger tells the flight attendant that the necklace is a birthday present for his daughter. Since this whole post is about lost and found items, guess what happens to the necklace… Of course, it’s left behind on the plane. But this brave flight attendant comes to the rescue… and takes no credit for it!

Republic Airlines – Appointment Book

I saved my personal favourite for last. Why is it my favourite? Because it’s simple, it’s straight to the point, and it’s inspired by true events. An executive realizes well after his flight that he left his appointment book on the plane. Fortunately, a mechanic found it and went above and beyond to return the item to the passenger. This ad is part of a series I call “Dear Republic Airlines”, showcasing actual letters received by passengers.

Do you know of any other “lost and found” airline commercials?