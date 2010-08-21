Inflight passenger announcements

Please keep in mind that these airline announcement scripts can vary greatly according to the time of day, the length of the flight, the aircraft type, the origin and destination and of course, the airline. These texts are provided simply as a guidance.







Boarding

This announcement is usually made while the aircraft is parked at the gate and the last passengers are boarding.

Fasten Seat Belt sign. If you haven’t already done so, please stow your carry-on luggage underneath the seat in front of you or in an overhead bin. Please take your seat and fasten your seat belt. And also make sure your seat back and folding trays are in their full upright position. “Ladies and gentlemen, the Captain has turned on thesign. If you haven’t already done so, please stow yourunderneath the seat in front of you or in an overhead bin. Please take your seat and fasten your seat belt. And also make sure yourandare in their full upright position. If you are seated next to an emergency exit, please read carefully the special instructions card located by your seat. If you do not wish to perform the functions described in the event of an emergency, please ask a flight attendant to reseat you. We remind you that this is a non-smoking flight. Smoking is prohibited on the entire aircraft, including the lavatories. Tampering with, disabling or destroying the lavatory smoke detectors is prohibited by law. If you have any questions about our flight today, please don’t hesitate to ask one of our flight attendants. Thank you.”

Door closure

Usually before the door is closed, or while it is closed, this announcement is made.

welcome aboard ??? Airlines flight ???, non-stop service from ??? to ??? (then continuing on to ???). “Ladies and gentlemen, this is/my name is X and I’m your chief flight attendant. On behalf of (Captain Z and) the entire crew,??? Airlines flight ???, non-stop service from ??? to ??? (then continuing on to ???). Our flight time will be of ??? hours and ??? minutes. We will be flying at an altitude of ??? feet/meters at a ground speed of ??? miles per hour/kilometers per hour. At this time, make sure your seat backs and tray tables are in their full upright position and that your seat belt is correctly fastened. Also, your portable electronic devices must be set to ‘airplane’ mode until an announcement is made upon arrival. Thank you.”

When the door is closed and the aircraft is about to pushback, the Captain or the Chief flight attendant will make an announcement intended to the flight attendants.

“Flight attendants/Cabin Crew, please prepare for gate departure.”

“Flight attendants/Cabin Crew, doors on automatic, cross-check and report. Thank you.”

Safety demonstration

Depending on the type of aircraft and presence of a video system, this announcement will be made.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to direct your attention to the television monitors. We will be showing our safety demonstration and would like the next few minutes of your complete attention.”

If there is no video system and the flight attendants do the demonstration themselves in the aisles, the announcement might be as follows.

“Now we request your full attention as the flight attendants demonstrate the safety features of this aircraft”.

Either on the video screen, or live, the safety demonstration might sound like this. If it is a video presentation, it usually starts with a friendly welcome from the airline, the reminder of the seat belt sign currently illuminated, the seat back and tray table restriction, as well as the carry-on luggage.

fasten your seat belt. Insert the metal fittings one into the other, and tighten by pulling on the loose end of the strap. To release your seat belt, lift the upper portion of the buckle. We suggest that you keep your seat belt fastened throughout the flight, as we may experience turbulence. “When the seat belt sign illuminates, you must. Insert the metal fittings one into the other, and tighten by pulling on the loose end of the strap. To release your seat belt, lift the upper portion of the buckle. We suggest that you keep your seat belt fastened throughout the flight, as we may experience turbulence. There are several emergency exits on this aircraft (??? forward, ??? aft, and ??? over each wing.) Please take a few moments now to locate your nearest exit. In some cases, your nearest exit may be behind you. If we need to evacuate the aircraft, floor-level lighting will guide you towards the exit. Doors can be opened by moving the handle in the direction of the arrow. Each door is equipped with an inflatable slide which may also be detached and used as a life raft. Oxygen and the air pressure are always being monitored. In the event of a decompression, an oxygen mask will automatically appear in front of you. To start the flow of oxygen, pull the mask towards you. Place it firmly over your nose and mouth, secure the elastic band behind your head, and breathe normally. Although the bag does not inflate, oxygen is flowing to the mask. If you are travelling with a child or someone who requires assistance, secure your mask on first, and then assist the other person. Keep your mask on until a uniformed crew member advises you to remove it. In the event of an emergency, please assume the bracing position. (Lean forward with your hands on top of your head and your elbows against your thighs. Ensure your feet are flat on the floor.) A life vest is located in a pouch under your seat or between the armrests. When instructed to do so, open the plastic pouch and remove the vest. Slip it over your head. Pass the straps around your waist and adjust at the front. To inflate the vest, pull firmly on the red cord, only when leaving the aircraft. If you need to refill the vest, blow into the mouthpieces. Use the whistle and light to attract attention. (Also, your seat bottom cushion can be used as a flotation device. Pull the cushion from the seat, slip your arms into the straps, and hug the cushion to your chest.) At this time, your portable electronic devices must be set to ‘airplane’ mode until an announcement is made upon arrival. We remind you that this is a non-smoking flight. Tampering with, disabling, or destroying the smoke detectors located in the lavatories is prohibited by law. You will find this and all the other safety information in the card located in the seat pocket in front of you. We strongly suggest you read it before take-off. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask one of our crew members. We wish you all an enjoyable flight.”

Take-off/ascent

Usually, the Captain will make a small briefing before take-off, sometimes indicating the priority for take-off (e.g. “We are third in priority for take-off, we should depart in about five minutes”). But there is always an announcement like:

“Flight attendants, prepare for take-off please.”

“Cabin crew, please take your seats for take-off.”

Within a minute after take-off, an announcement may be made reminding passengers to keep their seat belts fastened.

After passing above clouds or turbulence, the Captain will turn off the Fasten Seat Belt sign, but usually, the aircraft is still climbing to its cruising altitude. The flight attendants will then invite the passengers to release their seat belts if needed.

Fasten Seat Belt sign, and you may now move around the cabin. However we always recommend to keep your seat belt fastened while you’re seated. “Ladies and gentlemen, the Captain has turned off the, and you may now move around the cabin. However we always recommend to keep your seat belt fastened while you’re seated. In a few moments, the flight attendants will be passing around the cabin to offer you hot or cold drinks, as well as breakfast/dinner/supper/a light meal/a snack. Alcoholic drinks are also available at a nominal charge/with our compliments. (On long flights with inflight entertainment: Also, we will be showing you our video presentation.) Now, sit back, relax, and enjoy the flight. Thank you.”

Turbulence

Occasionally, turbulence may occur during a flight. The seat belt sign will turn on and, in case of moderate to severe turbulence ahead, the flight crew will make a brief announcement.

“Flight attendants/Cabin crew, please be seated.”

Shortly after the seat belt sign illuminates, this announcement will be made.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Captain has turned on the fasten seat belt sign. We are now crossing a zone of turbulence. Please return your seats and keep your seat belts fastened. Thank you.”

Descent/final

Before, or during the descent, the Captain will usually make an announcement with local time and temperature at the destination airport, and time left until arrival. It is followed by an announcement from the flight attendant.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as we start our descent, please make sure your seat backs and tray tables are in their full upright position. Make sure your seat belt is securely fastened and all carry-on luggage is stowed underneath the seat in front of you or in the overhead bins. Thank you.”

To indicate the landing clearance or final approach, the Captain will either make the following announcement and/or blink the No Smoking sign.

“Flight attendants, prepare for landing please.”

“Cabin crew, please take your seats for landing.”

It may be followed by an announcement by a flight attendant.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we have just been cleared to land at the ??? airport. Please make sure one last time your seat belt is securely fastened. The flight attendants are currently passing around the cabin to make a final compliance check and pick up any remaining cups and glasses. Thank you.”

Landing

After touchdown, and as the aircraft is turning off the active runway and taxiing to the gate, the flight attendant will do one last announcement.

welcome to ??? Airport. Local time is ??? and the temperature is ???. “Ladies and gentlemen,to ??? Airport.is ??? and theis ???. For your safety and comfort, please remain seated with your seat belt fastened until the Captain turns off the Fasten Seat Belt sign. This will indicate that we have parked at the gate and that it is safe for you to move about. (Depending on the airline’s policy/local laws: At this time, you may use your cellular phones if you wish./Cellular phones may only be used once the Fasten Seat Belt sign has been turned off.) Please check around your seat for any personal belongings you may have brought on board with you and please use caution when opening the overhead bins, as heavy articles may have shifted around during the flight. If you require deplaning assistance, please remain in your seat until all other passengers have deplaned. One of our crew members will then be pleased to assist you. On behalf of ??? Airlines and the entire crew, I’d like to thank you for joining us on this trip and we are looking forward to seeing you on board again in the near future. Have a nice day/evening/night/stay!”