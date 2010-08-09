Home Aviation reference guide Other codes (classes, reg prefixes, special meals, etc.)

Other codes (classes, reg prefixes, special meals, etc.)

This is a miscellany of codes you could encounter the next time you travel.

Travel classes

A   First Class Discounted
B   Economy/Coach
C   Business Class
D   Business Class Discounted
E   Shuttle Service (No reservation allowed) or Economy/Coach Discounted
F   First Class
G   Conditional Reservation
H   Economy/Coach Discounted
J   Business Class Premium
K   Economy/Coach Discounted
L   Economy/Coach Discounted
M   Economy/Coach Discounted
N   Economy/Coach Discounted
P   First Class Premium
Q   Economy/Coach Discounted
R   First Class Suite or Supersonic (discontinued)
S   Economy/Coach
T   Economy/Coach Discounted
U   Shuttle Service (No reservation needed/Seat guaranteed)
V   Economy/Coach Discounted
W   Economy/Coach Premium
X   Economy/Coach Discounted
Y   Economy/Coach
Z   Business Class Discounted
A lowercase “n” after any class code indicates Night Service.

Source: OAG Flight Guide

Aircraft Registration Prefixes

3A    Monaco (3A-…)
3B    Mauritius (3B-…)
3C    Equatorial Guinea (3C-…)
3D    Swaziland (3D-…)
3X    Guinea (3X-…)
4K    Azerbaijan (4K-..!)
4L    Georgia (4L-…)
4O    Montenegro (4O-…)
4R    Sri Lanka (4R-…)
4U    United Nations (4U-…)
4W    Timor-Leste
4X    Israel (4X-…)
5A    Libya (5A-…)
5B    Cyprus (5B-…)
5H    Tanzania (5H-…)
5N    Nigeria (5N-…)
5R    Madagascar (5R-…)
5T    Mauritania (5T-…)
5U    Niger (5U-…)
5V    Togo (5V-…)
5W    Western Samoa (5W-…)
5X    Uganda (5X-…)
5Y    Kenya (5Y-…)
6O    Somalia (6O-…)
6V    Senegal (Commercial/Civil Aircraft) (6V-…)
6W    Senegal (Military Aircraft) (6W-…)
6Y    Jamaica (6Y-…)
7O    Yemen (7O-…)
7P    Lesotho (7P-…)
7Q    Malawi (7Q-…)
7T    Algeria (7T-…)
8P    Barbados (8P-…)
8Q    Maldives (8Q-…)
8R    Guyana (8R-…)
9A    Croatia (9A-…)
9G    Ghana (9G-…)
9H    Malta (9H-…)
9J    Zambia (9J-…)
9K    Kuwait (9K-…)
9L    Sierra Leone (9L-…)
9M    Malaysia (9M-…)
9N    Nepal (9N-…)
9Q    Democratic Republic of Congo (9Q-…)
9U    Burundi (9U-…)
9V    Singapore (9V-…)
9XR   Rwanda (9XR-..)
9Y    Trinidad and Tobago (9Y-…)
A2    Botswana (A2-…)
A3    Tonga (A3-…)
A4O   Oman (A4O-..)
A5    Bhutan (A5-…)
A6    United Arab Emirates (A6-…)
A7    Qatar (A7-…)
A8    Liberia (A8-…)
A9C   Bahrain (A9C-..)
AP    Pakistan (AP-…)
B     People’s Republic of China, Taiwan (B-!!!!!)
B-H   Hong Kong (B-H..)
B-K   Hong Kong (B-K..)
B-L   Hong Kong (B-L..)
B-M   Macau (B-M..)
C     Canada (C-F… or C-G…)
C2    Nauru (C2-…)
C3    Andorra (C3-…)
C5    The Gambia (C5-…)
C6    Bahamas (C6-…)
C9    Mozambique (C9-…)
CC    Chile (CC-…)
CN    Morocco (CN-…)
CP    Bolivia (CP-…)
CR    Portugal (CR-…)
CS    Portugal (CS-…)
CU    Cuba (CU-.!!!!)
CX    Uruguay (CX-…)
D     Germany (D-….)
D2    Angola (D2-…)
D4    Cape Verde (D4-…)
D6    Comoros (D6-…)
DQ    Fiji (DQ-…)
E3    Eritrea (E3-…)
E4    Palestinian Territory
E5    Cook Islands (E5-…)
E7    Bosnia-Herzegovina
EC    Spain (EC-…)
EI    Republic of Ireland (EI-…)
EK    Armenia (EK-!!!!!)
EP    Iran (EP-…)
ER    Moldova (ER-!!!!! or ER-…)
ES    Estonia (ES-…)
ET    Ethiopia (ET-…)
EW    Belarus (EW-…)
EX    Kyrghystan (EX-!!!!!)
EY    Tajikistan (EY-!!!!!)
EZ    Turkmenistan (EZ-.!!!)
F     France (F-….)
F-O   Reunion, French Guiana, New Caledonia, etc. (F-O…)
F-OG  Martinique, Guadeloupe (F-OG..)
F-OH  Tahiti (F-OH..)
G     United Kingdom (G-….)
H4    Solomon Islands (H4-…)
HA    Hungary (HA-…)
HB    Switzerland, Liechtenstein (plus national emblem) (HB-…)
HC    Ecuador (HC-…)
HH    Haiti (HH-…)
HI    Dominican Republic (HI-…)
HK    Colombia (HK-!!!!.)
HL    Republic of Korea (HL!!!!)
HP    Panama (HP-!!!!…) (1)
HR    Honduras (HR-…)
HS    Thailand (HS-…)
HZ    Saudi Arabia (HZ-..? or HZ-…!)
I     Italy (I-….)
J2    Djibouti (J2-…)
J3    Grenada (J3-…)
J5    Guinea-Bissau (J5-…)
J6    St. Lucia (J6-…)
J7    Dominica (J7-…)
J8    St. Vincent and the Grenadines (J8-…)
JA    Japan (JA!!??)
JU    Mongolia (JU-!!!!)
JY    Jordan (JY-…)
LN    Norway (LN-…)
LQ    Argentina (LQ-…)
LV    Argentina (LV-…)
LX    Luxembourg (LX-…)
LY    Lithuania (LY-…)
LZ    Bulgaria (LZ-…)
M     United Kingdom (Isle of Man)
N     United States of America (N!????) (2)
OB    Peru (OB-!!!!)
OD    Lebanon (OD-…)
OE    Austria (OE-…)
OH    Finland (OH-…)
OK    Czech Republic (OK-…)
OM    Slovakia (OM-…)
OO    Belgium (OO-…)
OY    Denmark, Faroe Islands, Greenland (OY-…)
P     People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (P-!!!)
P2    Papua New Guinea (P2-…)
P4    Aruba (P4-…)
PH    Netherlands (PH-…)
PJ    Curacao, Sint Maarten (PJ-…)
PK    Indonesia (PK-…)
PP    Brazil (PP-…)
PR    Brazil (PR-…)
PT    Brazil (PT-…)
PU    Brazil (PU-…)
PZ    Suriname (PZ-…)
RA    Russian Federation (RA-!!!!?)
RDPL  People’s Democratic Republic of Laos (RPDL-!!!!!)
RF    Russian Federation (State-owned aircraft) (RF-!!!!!)
RP    Philippines (RP-C!!!!)
S2    Bangladesh (S2-…)
S5    Slovenia (S5-…)
S7    Seychelles (S7-…)
S9    Sao Tome and Principe (S9-…)
SE    Sweden (SE-…)
SP    Poland (SP-…)
ST    Sudan (ST-…)
SU    Egypt (SU-…)
SU-Y  Palestinian Territory (SU-Y..)
SX    Greece (SX-…)
T2    Tuvalu (T2-…)
T3    Kiribati (T3-…)
T7    San Marino (T7-…)
T9    Bosnia-Herzegovina (T9-…)
TC    Turkey (TC-…)
TF    Iceland (TF-…)
TG    Guatemala (TG-…)
TI    Costa Rica (TI-…)
TJ    Cameroon (TJ-…)
TL    Central African Republic TL-…)
TN    Congo (TN-…)
TR    Gabon (TR-…)
TS    Tunisia (TS-…)
TT    Chad (TT-…)
TU    Ivory Coast (TU-…)
TY    Benin (TY-…)
TZ    Mali (TZ-…)
UK    Uzbekistan (UK-!!!!!)
UN    Kazakhstan (UN-!!!!!)
UP    Kazakhstan (UP-!!!..)
UR    Ukraine (UR-…)
V2    Antigua and Barbuda (V2-…)
V3    Belize (V3-…)
V4    St. Kitts and Nevis (V4-…)
V5    Namibia (V5-…)
V6    Federated States of Micronesia (V6-…)
V7    Marshall Islands (V7-…)
V8    Brunei (V8-…)
VH    Australia (VH-…)
VN    Vietnam (VN-…)
VP-A  Anguilla (VP-A.)
VP-B  Bermuda (VP-B..)
VP-C  Cayman Islands (VP-C..)
VP-F  Falkland Islands (VP-F..)
VP-G  Gibraltar (VP-G..)
VP-L  British Virgin Islands (VP-L..)
VP-M  Montserrat (VP-M..)
VQ-H  St. Helena, Ascension (VQ-H..)
VQ-T  Turks and Caicos Islands (VQ-T..)
VT    India (VT-…)
XA    Mexico (Commercial Aircraft) (XA-…)
XB    Mexico (Private Aircraft) (XB-…)
XC    Mexico (Government Aircraft) (XC-…)
XT    Burkina Faso (XT-…)
XU    Cambodia (XU-…)
XY    Myanmar (XY-…)
XZ    Myanmar (XZ-…)
YA    Afghanisatan (YA-…)
YI    Iraq (YI-…)
YJ    Vanuatu (YJ-…)
YK    Syria (YK-…)
YL    Latvia (YL-…)
YN    Nicaragua (YN-…)
YR    Romania (YR-…)
YS    El Salvador (YS-…)
YU    Serbia (YU-…)
YV    Venezuela (YV!!!! or YV-!!!!. or YV-…)
Z     Zimbabwe (Z-…)
Z3    Macedonia, Former Yugoslav Republic (Z3-…)
ZA    Albania (ZA-…)
ZK    New Zealand (ZK-…)
ZL    New Zealand (ZL-…)
ZM    New Zealand (ZM-…)
ZP    Paraguay (ZP-…)
ZS    South Africa (ZS-…)
ZT    South Africa (ZT-…)
ZU    South Africa (ZU-…)

( . ) letter ( ! ) number ( ? ) any character

(1) The three alphabetical characters after the series of numbers are the 3-letter ICAO code of the airline.

(2) A combination of up to five characters is possible, as long as it starts with one number (except zero) and has a maximum of two letters at the end.

Source: The Airline Codes Website and Wikipedia.

Special meal codes

Dietary restrictions
BLML   Bland Meal (i.e. no mustard, pickles, pepper, garlic, frying, etc.)
DBML   Diabetic Meal (i.e. no simple sugars)
GFML   Gluten-free Meal (i.e. no wheat, rye, oat, barley)
HFML   High Fibre Meal (i.e. no white flour)
LCML   Low Calorie Meal (Low Fat & High Carbohydrate)
LCRB   Low Carbohydrate
LFML   Low Fat/Low Cholesterol Meal
LPML   Low Protein Meal
LSML   Low Sodium/No Salt Added Meal
NLML   Non Lactose Meal (i.e. no cheese, dairy products)
NSML   Low Sodium/No Salt Added Meal
NVML   Non Vegetarian Meal
PFML   Peanut Free Meal
PRML   Low Purine Meal (i.e. no anchovies, crab, herring, offal, shrimp, etc.)

Vegetarian Meals
AVML   Asian Vegetarian Meal
RVML   Raw Vegetarian Meal
STVG   Strict Vegetarian/Vegan Meal
VGML   Strict Vegetarian/Vegan Meal
VLML   Lacto-Ovo Vegetarian Meal (i.e. milk and eggs allowed)

Ethnic Meals
HNML   Hindu Meal (i.e. no beef)
JNML   Jain Meal (i.e. vegan, no root vegetables)
KSML   Kosher Meal (i.e. Kosher products only, preparation under rabbi supervision)
MOML   Moslem/Muslim Meal (i.e. no pork, alcohol, etc.)
ORML   Oriental Meal

Children Meals
BBML   Baby Meal (i.e. strained foods)
CHML   Child Meal (for ages 2 to 6)

Other Meals
CDML   Cold Meal
FPML   Fruit Platter (i.e. fresh fruit only)
SFML   Seafood Meal (i.e. no other kinds of meat)
SPML   Special Meal (notes required, e.g. “champagne”, “birthday cake”, etc.)

Source: Different carriers and inflight meal caterer websites.

Reservation status

OK   Confirmed reservation
NS   No seat (baby)
RQ   Requested seat (standby)
SA   Subject to availability (reservation not allowed, i.e. non-rev, etc.)

Source: Chronique de l’Aviation (Legrand and Chemel, 1991) and various.

