Other codes (classes, reg prefixes, special meals, etc.)

This is a miscellany of codes you could encounter the next time you travel.
Travel classes
A First Class Discounted
B Economy/Coach
C Business Class
D Business Class Discounted
E Shuttle Service (No reservation allowed) or Economy/Coach Discounted
F First Class
G Conditional Reservation
H Economy/Coach Discounted
J Business Class Premium
K Economy/Coach Discounted
L Economy/Coach Discounted
M Economy/Coach Discounted
N Economy/Coach Discounted
P First Class Premium
Q Economy/Coach Discounted
R First Class Suite or Supersonic (discontinued)
S Economy/Coach
T Economy/Coach Discounted
U Shuttle Service (No reservation needed/Seat guaranteed)
V Economy/Coach Discounted
W Economy/Coach Premium
X Economy/Coach Discounted
Y Economy/Coach
Z Business Class Discounted
A lowercase “n” after any class code indicates Night Service.
Source: OAG Flight Guide
Aircraft Registration Prefixes
3A Monaco (3A-…)
3B Mauritius (3B-…)
3C Equatorial Guinea (3C-…)
3D Swaziland (3D-…)
3X Guinea (3X-…)
4K Azerbaijan (4K-..!)
4L Georgia (4L-…)
4O Montenegro (4O-…)
4R Sri Lanka (4R-…)
4U United Nations (4U-…)
4W Timor-Leste
4X Israel (4X-…)
5A Libya (5A-…)
5B Cyprus (5B-…)
5H Tanzania (5H-…)
5N Nigeria (5N-…)
5R Madagascar (5R-…)
5T Mauritania (5T-…)
5U Niger (5U-…)
5V Togo (5V-…)
5W Western Samoa (5W-…)
5X Uganda (5X-…)
5Y Kenya (5Y-…)
6O Somalia (6O-…)
6V Senegal (Commercial/Civil Aircraft) (6V-…)
6W Senegal (Military Aircraft) (6W-…)
6Y Jamaica (6Y-…)
7O Yemen (7O-…)
7P Lesotho (7P-…)
7Q Malawi (7Q-…)
7T Algeria (7T-…)
8P Barbados (8P-…)
8Q Maldives (8Q-…)
8R Guyana (8R-…)
9A Croatia (9A-…)
9G Ghana (9G-…)
9H Malta (9H-…)
9J Zambia (9J-…)
9K Kuwait (9K-…)
9L Sierra Leone (9L-…)
9M Malaysia (9M-…)
9N Nepal (9N-…)
9Q Democratic Republic of Congo (9Q-…)
9U Burundi (9U-…)
9V Singapore (9V-…)
9XR Rwanda (9XR-..)
9Y Trinidad and Tobago (9Y-…)
A2 Botswana (A2-…)
A3 Tonga (A3-…)
A4O Oman (A4O-..)
A5 Bhutan (A5-…)
A6 United Arab Emirates (A6-…)
A7 Qatar (A7-…)
A8 Liberia (A8-…)
A9C Bahrain (A9C-..)
AP Pakistan (AP-…)
B People’s Republic of China, Taiwan (B-!!!!!)
B-H Hong Kong (B-H..)
B-K Hong Kong (B-K..)
B-L Hong Kong (B-L..)
B-M Macau (B-M..)
C Canada (C-F… or C-G…)
C2 Nauru (C2-…)
C3 Andorra (C3-…)
C5 The Gambia (C5-…)
C6 Bahamas (C6-…)
C9 Mozambique (C9-…)
CC Chile (CC-…)
CN Morocco (CN-…)
CP Bolivia (CP-…)
CR Portugal (CR-…)
CS Portugal (CS-…)
CU Cuba (CU-.!!!!)
CX Uruguay (CX-…)
D Germany (D-….)
D2 Angola (D2-…)
D4 Cape Verde (D4-…)
D6 Comoros (D6-…)
DQ Fiji (DQ-…)
E3 Eritrea (E3-…)
E4 Palestinian Territory
E5 Cook Islands (E5-…)
E7 Bosnia-Herzegovina
EC Spain (EC-…)
EI Republic of Ireland (EI-…)
EK Armenia (EK-!!!!!)
EP Iran (EP-…)
ER Moldova (ER-!!!!! or ER-…)
ES Estonia (ES-…)
ET Ethiopia (ET-…)
EW Belarus (EW-…)
EX Kyrghystan (EX-!!!!!)
EY Tajikistan (EY-!!!!!)
EZ Turkmenistan (EZ-.!!!)
F France (F-….)
F-O Reunion, French Guiana, New Caledonia, etc. (F-O…)
F-OG Martinique, Guadeloupe (F-OG..)
F-OH Tahiti (F-OH..)
G United Kingdom (G-….)
H4 Solomon Islands (H4-…)
HA Hungary (HA-…)
HB Switzerland, Liechtenstein (plus national emblem) (HB-…)
HC Ecuador (HC-…)
HH Haiti (HH-…)
HI Dominican Republic (HI-…)
HK Colombia (HK-!!!!.)
HL Republic of Korea (HL!!!!)
HP Panama (HP-!!!!…) (1)
HR Honduras (HR-…)
HS Thailand (HS-…)
HZ Saudi Arabia (HZ-..? or HZ-…!)
I Italy (I-….)
J2 Djibouti (J2-…)
J3 Grenada (J3-…)
J5 Guinea-Bissau (J5-…)
J6 St. Lucia (J6-…)
J7 Dominica (J7-…)
J8 St. Vincent and the Grenadines (J8-…)
JA Japan (JA!!??)
JU Mongolia (JU-!!!!)
JY Jordan (JY-…)
LN Norway (LN-…)
LQ Argentina (LQ-…)
LV Argentina (LV-…)
LX Luxembourg (LX-…)
LY Lithuania (LY-…)
LZ Bulgaria (LZ-…)
M United Kingdom (Isle of Man)
N United States of America (N!????) (2)
OB Peru (OB-!!!!)
OD Lebanon (OD-…)
OE Austria (OE-…)
OH Finland (OH-…)
OK Czech Republic (OK-…)
OM Slovakia (OM-…)
OO Belgium (OO-…)
OY Denmark, Faroe Islands, Greenland (OY-…)
P People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (P-!!!)
P2 Papua New Guinea (P2-…)
P4 Aruba (P4-…)
PH Netherlands (PH-…)
PJ Curacao, Sint Maarten (PJ-…)
PK Indonesia (PK-…)
PP Brazil (PP-…)
PR Brazil (PR-…)
PT Brazil (PT-…)
PU Brazil (PU-…)
PZ Suriname (PZ-…)
RA Russian Federation (RA-!!!!?)
RDPL People’s Democratic Republic of Laos (RPDL-!!!!!)
RF Russian Federation (State-owned aircraft) (RF-!!!!!)
RP Philippines (RP-C!!!!)
S2 Bangladesh (S2-…)
S5 Slovenia (S5-…)
S7 Seychelles (S7-…)
S9 Sao Tome and Principe (S9-…)
SE Sweden (SE-…)
SP Poland (SP-…)
ST Sudan (ST-…)
SU Egypt (SU-…)
SU-Y Palestinian Territory (SU-Y..)
SX Greece (SX-…)
T2 Tuvalu (T2-…)
T3 Kiribati (T3-…)
T7 San Marino (T7-…)
T9 Bosnia-Herzegovina (T9-…)
TC Turkey (TC-…)
TF Iceland (TF-…)
TG Guatemala (TG-…)
TI Costa Rica (TI-…)
TJ Cameroon (TJ-…)
TL Central African Republic TL-…)
TN Congo (TN-…)
TR Gabon (TR-…)
TS Tunisia (TS-…)
TT Chad (TT-…)
TU Ivory Coast (TU-…)
TY Benin (TY-…)
TZ Mali (TZ-…)
UK Uzbekistan (UK-!!!!!)
UN Kazakhstan (UN-!!!!!)
UP Kazakhstan (UP-!!!..)
UR Ukraine (UR-…)
V2 Antigua and Barbuda (V2-…)
V3 Belize (V3-…)
V4 St. Kitts and Nevis (V4-…)
V5 Namibia (V5-…)
V6 Federated States of Micronesia (V6-…)
V7 Marshall Islands (V7-…)
V8 Brunei (V8-…)
VH Australia (VH-…)
VN Vietnam (VN-…)
VP-A Anguilla (VP-A.)
VP-B Bermuda (VP-B..)
VP-C Cayman Islands (VP-C..)
VP-F Falkland Islands (VP-F..)
VP-G Gibraltar (VP-G..)
VP-L British Virgin Islands (VP-L..)
VP-M Montserrat (VP-M..)
VQ-H St. Helena, Ascension (VQ-H..)
VQ-T Turks and Caicos Islands (VQ-T..)
VT India (VT-…)
XA Mexico (Commercial Aircraft) (XA-…)
XB Mexico (Private Aircraft) (XB-…)
XC Mexico (Government Aircraft) (XC-…)
XT Burkina Faso (XT-…)
XU Cambodia (XU-…)
XY Myanmar (XY-…)
XZ Myanmar (XZ-…)
YA Afghanisatan (YA-…)
YI Iraq (YI-…)
YJ Vanuatu (YJ-…)
YK Syria (YK-…)
YL Latvia (YL-…)
YN Nicaragua (YN-…)
YR Romania (YR-…)
YS El Salvador (YS-…)
YU Serbia (YU-…)
YV Venezuela (YV!!!! or YV-!!!!. or YV-…)
Z Zimbabwe (Z-…)
Z3 Macedonia, Former Yugoslav Republic (Z3-…)
ZA Albania (ZA-…)
ZK New Zealand (ZK-…)
ZL New Zealand (ZL-…)
ZM New Zealand (ZM-…)
ZP Paraguay (ZP-…)
ZS South Africa (ZS-…)
ZT South Africa (ZT-…)
ZU South Africa (ZU-…)
( . ) letter ( ! ) number ( ? ) any character
(1) The three alphabetical characters after the series of numbers are the 3-letter ICAO code of the airline.
(2) A combination of up to five characters is possible, as long as it starts with one number (except zero) and has a maximum of two letters at the end.
Source: The Airline Codes Website and Wikipedia.
Special meal codes
Dietary restrictions
BLML Bland Meal (i.e. no mustard, pickles, pepper, garlic, frying, etc.)
DBML Diabetic Meal (i.e. no simple sugars)
GFML Gluten-free Meal (i.e. no wheat, rye, oat, barley)
HFML High Fibre Meal (i.e. no white flour)
LCML Low Calorie Meal (Low Fat & High Carbohydrate)
LCRB Low Carbohydrate
LFML Low Fat/Low Cholesterol Meal
LPML Low Protein Meal
LSML Low Sodium/No Salt Added Meal
NLML Non Lactose Meal (i.e. no cheese, dairy products)
NSML Low Sodium/No Salt Added Meal
NVML Non Vegetarian Meal
PFML Peanut Free Meal
PRML Low Purine Meal (i.e. no anchovies, crab, herring, offal, shrimp, etc.)
Vegetarian Meals
AVML Asian Vegetarian Meal
RVML Raw Vegetarian Meal
STVG Strict Vegetarian/Vegan Meal
VGML Strict Vegetarian/Vegan Meal
VLML Lacto-Ovo Vegetarian Meal (i.e. milk and eggs allowed)
Ethnic Meals
HNML Hindu Meal (i.e. no beef)
JNML Jain Meal (i.e. vegan, no root vegetables)
KSML Kosher Meal (i.e. Kosher products only, preparation under rabbi supervision)
MOML Moslem/Muslim Meal (i.e. no pork, alcohol, etc.)
ORML Oriental Meal
Children Meals
BBML Baby Meal (i.e. strained foods)
CHML Child Meal (for ages 2 to 6)
Other Meals
CDML Cold Meal
FPML Fruit Platter (i.e. fresh fruit only)
SFML Seafood Meal (i.e. no other kinds of meat)
SPML Special Meal (notes required, e.g. “champagne”, “birthday cake”, etc.)
Source: Different carriers and inflight meal caterer websites.
Reservation status
OK Confirmed reservation
NS No seat (baby)
RQ Requested seat (standby)
SA Subject to availability (reservation not allowed, i.e. non-rev, etc.)
Source: Chronique de l’Aviation (Legrand and Chemel, 1991) and various.
