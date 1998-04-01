Home Airline television commercials

Enjoy some of the best airline television commercials from around the world and from around the web. There are over 130 videos, ranging from the 1970s to nowadays.

4 comments on “Airline television commercials
  1. herman says:
    October 16, 2017 at 23:55

    What happened to the Eastern Airlines advertisements narrated by Alexander Scourby? There was one where a man goes back home to Puerto Rico and Scourby very touchingly tells the story of his life.

    Reply
  2. Lex says:
    November 4, 2012 at 05:40

    Hi! Can you help me? I saw an airline commercial almost a decade ago where people look up and say a line of a poem as the airplane flew by. I think one of the last lines said was “where the sleep of the innocent…” bluh bluh bluh…It was so poetic but I couldn’t remember what airline it was because I only saw it once. Thanks!

    Reply
  3. Steve says:
    May 8, 2012 at 01:06

    Hi, I hope you can help me. I’m looking for a TVC that the people on the ground are looking up at the sky or looking up and seeing a plane. I thought it was a Aer Lingus TVC but i think i was wrong. Hope you can Help. Thanks

    Reply
    • Sergio Ortega says:
      May 8, 2012 at 07:30

      @Steve: There must be tons of airline commercials that fit that description 🙂 Would you happen to have more information about it? Have you tried searching for Aer Lingus commercials elsewhere on the Internet?

      Reply

